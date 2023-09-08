Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Decreased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 41,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $96.19.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.87.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

