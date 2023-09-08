Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Trading Down 16.1%

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 16.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
Elders Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15.
About Elders
Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.
