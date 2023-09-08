Elders (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Trading Down 16.1%

Shares of Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) traded down 16.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.34 and last traded at $20.34. 100 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Elders Stock Down 16.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average is $23.15.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

