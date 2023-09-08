Embrace Change Acquisition (NASDAQ:EMCGU) Trading Up 0.7%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embrace Change Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

