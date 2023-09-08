Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA opened at $12.54 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $64.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The stock has a market cap of $264.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $0.52. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The company had revenue of $18.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

