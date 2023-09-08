Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Parkland

Parkland Price Performance

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.09 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.

Parkland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.