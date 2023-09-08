Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Parkland Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 12.38%.
TSE:PKI opened at C$39.09 on Thursday. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$24.25 and a 12 month high of C$39.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.28. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.83%.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
