Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 246,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,827.2% during the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 195,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,171,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 806,848 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

ESPR stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $148.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

