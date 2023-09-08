EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Critical Contrast

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of GeneDx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A GeneDx -208.96% -134.48% -82.68%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $9.84 million 3.80 -$24.88 million N/A N/A GeneDx $234.69 million 0.48 -$548.98 million N/A N/A

EUDA Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A GeneDx 0 1 2 0 2.67

GeneDx has a consensus target price of $74.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,583.67%. Given GeneDx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GeneDx is more favorable than EUDA Health.

Summary

GeneDx beats EUDA Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights. It also provides genetic diagnostic tests, screening solutions, and information with a focus on pediatrics, rare diseases for children and adults, and hereditary cancer screening. GeneDx Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

