EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.85. EVI Industries shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 13,677 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $337.50 million, a P/E ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in EVI Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the second quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $406,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

