Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVH shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.52. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.83 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $469.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.51 million. Analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $31,440.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,474 shares of company stock worth $1,556,888. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 389,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,242,000 after purchasing an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

