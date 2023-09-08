Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $901.63.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $904.63 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $389.83 and a 1-year high of $916.41. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $845.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $769.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $398.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total transaction of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $4,952,932. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

