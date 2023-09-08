Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastly from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Fastly has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,088,166.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,295,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $1,379,976.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,256,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,253,798.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 87,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,088,166.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,236,231 shares in the company, valued at $149,295,370.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,096,767. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Fastly by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 7.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fastly by 23.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 6.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

