F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.54). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.53), with a volume of 802,696 shares.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.
About F&C Commercial Property Trust
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F&C Commercial Property Trust
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.