Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $107,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FRT opened at $97.54 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $85.27 and a one year high of $115.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

