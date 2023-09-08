Financial Review: LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR) & Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) and LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Eastside Distilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and LQR House’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -141.80% -16,003.09% -68.66% LQR House N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 1 0 3.00 LQR House 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Eastside Distilling and LQR House, as provided by MarketBeat.

Eastside Distilling currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.20%. Given Eastside Distilling’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling is more favorable than LQR House.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eastside Distilling and LQR House’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.33 million 0.13 -$16.27 million ($18.06) -0.09 LQR House N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LQR House has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eastside Distilling.

Summary

Eastside Distilling beats LQR House on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand. It also offers canning and printing services to the craft beer, cider, and kombucha beverage industries; and digital can printing and co-packing services. The company sells its products on a wholesale basis to distributors in the United States. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

