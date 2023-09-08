First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,681 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 709,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $66.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.80. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.24. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.52 million. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $218,902.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,386,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $454,439.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 3,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $218,902.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 424,114 shares in the company, valued at $24,386,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,404 shares of company stock worth $2,390,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

