First Republic Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after acquiring an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14,557.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 472,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 469,172 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 866,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,981,000 after acquiring an additional 253,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $187.12 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $188.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

