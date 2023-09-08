First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $592.78 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,738,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,657 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $592,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $62,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,983,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
