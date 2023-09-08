First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 623 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.80.

Genmab A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

GMAB opened at $37.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.78.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 16.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

