FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $126.39

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.39 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($1.97). FirstGroup shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($1.94), with a volume of 1,041,864 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.15) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 130 ($1.64) to GBX 170 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 131 ($1.65) to GBX 148 ($1.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 159.20 ($2.01).

FirstGroup Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 147.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,534.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88.

In related news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 816,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £1,135,281.11 ($1,433,797.82). 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

