Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.18.
Several brokerages have issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $18,694,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 101.7% during the second quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.8% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter.
NYSE FND opened at $95.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $116.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.96.
Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.
