Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.33

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.33 and traded as high as $73.76. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $73.76, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 13,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and Information Technology professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix IT, Sapiens, Magic Software, Michpal, ZAP Group, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

