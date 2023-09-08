Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.
BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
NYSE BEN opened at $25.93 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.86.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 75.00%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
