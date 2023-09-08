Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.32

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €42.32 ($45.51) and traded as high as €42.38 ($45.57). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €40.68 ($43.74), with a volume of 796,496 shares changing hands.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is €45.66 and its 200 day moving average is €42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.51.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.