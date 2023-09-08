FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Issued By KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MGY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.31. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $18.17 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 340.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,142,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,794 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5,184.9% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,880,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,824,000 after buying an additional 1,145,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

