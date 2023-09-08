FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Papa John’s International, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $97.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $514.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

