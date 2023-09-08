FY2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Lifted by Analyst

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.51. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $37.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,104 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $39,144,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 165.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,740,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,423 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 368.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,323,000 after acquiring an additional 577,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

