Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.74. 30,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 37,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $201.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 956.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 381,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 577.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 80.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 86,904 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 330.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 66,367 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the first quarter worth about $661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

