General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $262.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GD

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $218.69 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.