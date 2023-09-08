Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genuine Parts in a report issued on Monday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $2.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.24 per share.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.1 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $151.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $145.30 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.