Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.79

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.79 and traded as high as $6.50. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 71,877 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GILT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $366.33 million, a PE ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.59 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,001.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. 32.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

