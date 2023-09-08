GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Up 3.8% on Analyst Upgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. GitLab traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $51.87. 1,028,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 2,488,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

GTLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.10% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

