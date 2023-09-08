Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.22

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.22 and traded as high as $32.95. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 60,332 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $854.84 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $171.02 million for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 7.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,189 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,035,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 537,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

