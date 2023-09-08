Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.82. 125,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 235,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Grove Collaborative from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $104.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $66.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Grove Collaborative had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 161.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,296 shares in the company, valued at $515,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Clark sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xv A. Cayman Islands Mayfield sold 930,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $1,488,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,673.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Grove Collaborative by 14,029.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Grove Collaborative by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grove Collaborative by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62,204 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store.

