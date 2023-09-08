Gruss & Co. LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gruss & Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 166.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.3% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Gruss & Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.9 %

MSFT stock opened at $329.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

