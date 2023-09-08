Gruss & Co. LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gruss & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.9% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $143.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $523,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,301 shares in the company, valued at $73,883,929.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,829 shares of company stock valued at $49,002,857. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.