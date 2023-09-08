Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.19

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.19 and traded as high as C$42.85. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$42.85, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$117.41 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.19.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.83 million for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 241.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4639423 EPS for the current year.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.96%.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

Featured Stories

