Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $140,908.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,714.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $941,620 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWRE opened at $84.83 on Friday. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.36 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

