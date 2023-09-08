Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HAE

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 516.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 24,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock opened at $87.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.71.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.