Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,062 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.13% of Hancock Whitney worth $35,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HWC

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $82,585.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.