Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hancock Whitney from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.47 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $31.02 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.