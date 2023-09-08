Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after buying an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,232,000 after buying an additional 286,248 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 253,808 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,603,000 after purchasing an additional 56,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Hasbro Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $70.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

