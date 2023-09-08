Head-To-Head Analysis: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) versus NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Free Report) and NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.3% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NovelStem International shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NovelStem International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and NovelStem International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 0.09% 0.63% 0.18% NovelStem International N/A -319.32% -163.45%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Star Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovelStem International has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Star Group and NovelStem International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.98 billion 0.21 $35.29 million ($0.28) -42.29 NovelStem International $10,000.00 1,115.74 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A

Star Group has higher revenue and earnings than NovelStem International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Group and NovelStem International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A NovelStem International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Star Group beats NovelStem International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment. As of September 30, 2022, the company served approximately 415,900 full service residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers and 75,900 customers on a delivery only basis. It also sells gasoline and diesel fuel to approximately 26,600 customers. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NovelStem International

NovelStem International Corp., a development stage biotechnology holding company, focuses on development and commercialization of stem cell-based diagnostic technology for cancer treatments and to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. The company was formerly known as Hollywood Media Corp. and changed its name to NovelStem International Corp. in September 2018. NovelStem International Corp. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

