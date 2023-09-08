Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,350,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.41% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $103,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after buying an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,545,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,757 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,333,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,411,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,001,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,650,000 after buying an additional 261,692 shares during the last quarter.

HR stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.57%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at $865,458.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

