Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.13.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 1,177.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 273,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 251,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hexcel by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

