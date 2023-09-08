Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,879.66

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,879.66 ($23.74) and traded as high as GBX 2,095 ($26.46). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,089 ($26.38), with a volume of 276,361 shares changing hands.

HIK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.27) to GBX 2,125 ($26.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.47) to GBX 1,800 ($22.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.49).

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,044.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,879.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,941.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9,245.28%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

