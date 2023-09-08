Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,476.83

Shares of Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,476.83 ($18.65) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($22.68). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,746 ($22.05), with a volume of 200,004 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HILS shares. Numis Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($20.21) to GBX 1,700 ($21.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,625 ($20.52) to GBX 2,000 ($25.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HILS

Hill & Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

Hill & Smith Cuts Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,182.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,640.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,476.83.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is 4,625.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($21.09) per share, for a total transaction of £100,200 ($126,547.11). Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.