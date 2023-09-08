Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,675,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,155 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.65% of Hilltop worth $109,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after purchasing an additional 750,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,094,000 after buying an additional 498,672 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,776,000 after buying an additional 371,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,456 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.06. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $34.87.

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.38 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.76%.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

