Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Stake Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,011,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.44% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $110,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

