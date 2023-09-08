Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSON opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Global in the first quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

