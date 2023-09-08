Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HSON opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.80. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
